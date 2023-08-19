SMOKY HAZE RETURNS SUNDAY, A LITTLE COOLER TO START THE WORK WEEK

We’re going to get another taste of Canadian wildfire smoke on Sunday in the wake of a cold front moving through tonight. Some of this smoke could get close to the surface and we’ll just have to see how things evolve. Lows tonight will be in the 60s to around 70° with highs Sunday in the 80s to near 90°. Humidity (dew points) will drop by late Sunday.

Cooler 70s to lower 80s are expected Monday and Tuesday but we’ll swing back into the 80s and 90s (with more humidity) for Wednesday and Thursday. Some showers and storms could affect parts of northern Wisconsin Tuesday, especially north and northeast of Green Bay. Just an isolated shower or storm is possible Wednesday & Thursday. A cold front on Friday has the potential to produce a better chance of rain & storms across NE Wisconsin. Cooler & less humid air returns next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THIS EVENING

SUNDAY: W/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: ENE 5-15 KTS, 1-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild, & muggy. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Smoky sunshine & warm. Humidity drops late in the day. HIGH: 89 LOW: 62

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm with low humidity. Not as hazy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Best chance of showers & storms NORTH. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & more humid. Stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & humid. Stray storm? HIGH: 91 LOW: 69

FRIDAY: Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler & less humid. HIGH: 74

