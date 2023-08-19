Silver Alert issued for man missing from Door County

Daniel Christl walked away from his home Thursday evening
Daniel Christl walked away from his home Thursday evening(Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:46 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -A Silver Alert has been issued for a man officials say walked away from his home in Sister Bay.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says Daniel Christl is 63 years old and was last seen Thursday August 17th at around 5:30 P.M.

They say he suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

He’s 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 155 lbs. and has gray hair and green eyes. Officials aren’t sure about what shirt he was wearing but say he was wearing grey or khaki sweatpants and walking shoes.

If you’ve seen Daniel or have any information on where he could be, you’re asked to call the Door County Sheriff’s Office at 920-746-2416.

