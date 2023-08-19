Green Bay man arrested for human trafficking and keeping place of prostitution

Authorities say that Willie Herring held the women against their will and drugged them
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are charging a 54-year-old man with human trafficking, keeping a place of prostitution, and bail jumping. Allegedly, William Herring III forced women into sex acts with men, keeping the money and giving the women drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, police received two tips from Crimestoppers this summer about suspicious activity at an apartment on the 600 block of South Irwin in Green Bay. One caller reported seeing the beating of girls and public sex acts at the address.

Law enforcement then set up a sting operation, identifying two women who said they were forced to work for Herring.

Authorities have also confirmed that two 17-year-old girls as other potential victims.

According to the criminal complaint, the case remains under investigation.

If convicted, Herring could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of $100,000 for the human trafficking charge, up to 6 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for the prostitution charge, and up to 9 months in prison and a fine of $10,000 for the bail jumping charge.

