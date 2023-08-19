Fatal plane crash reported in Waupaca County

A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.
A plane carrying two people went down Saturday night in Stony Point, injuring all on board.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - On August 19, 2023, at approximately 12.57 p.m., the Waupaca County Communications Center received a report of a plane crash at Central County Airport in the Town of Helvetia.

A written statement issued by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office reads that the plane overturned while landing. The pilot sustained fatal injuries.

The name of the pilot has not been revealed yet, pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was given.

The Federal Aviation Administration as well as National Transportation Safety Board, and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation, together with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
Wisconsin man is accused of cheating people out of millions of dollars with telemarketing schemes
Kite Festival
Things to do this weekend: August 18-21
Willie Herring
Green Bay man arrested for human trafficking and keeping place of prostitution
U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shannell M. Styczynski, an instructor at the Logistics...
Marine from Green Bay recognized as Marine Corps top instructor of the year

Latest News

Laurie Depies photo and missing poster on background
August 19 marks 31 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies
Daniel Christl walked away from his home Thursday evening
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Door County Officials find missing Sister Bay man after Silver Alert
FILE - A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, Colo., Oct. 12, 2020. Kids...
Wisconsin Republicans propose eliminating work permits for 14- and 15-year-olds
WATCH: Operation Football Week 1 (Part 1)
WATCH: Operation Football Week 1 (Part 1)