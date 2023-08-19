Fatal plane crash reported in Waupaca County

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - On August 19, 2023, at approximately 12.57 p.m., the Waupaca County Communications Center received a report of a plane crash at Central County Airport in the Town of Helvetia.

A written statement issued by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office reads that the plane overturned while landing. The pilot sustained fatal injuries.

The name of the pilot has not been revealed yet, pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation. No further information was given.

The Federal Aviation Administration as well as National Transportation Safety Board, and the Waupaca County Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation, together with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

