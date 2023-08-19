American war hero receives free home

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 18, 2023
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - A veteran and American hero received a free home on Friday in a special dedication ceremony.

U.S. Army Sergeant Tory Honda served for almost seven years. He was in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq for four different periods.

Honda received the Purple Heart, along with numerous other honors. He medically retired due to serious injuries from combat.

On Friday, Honda, along with his wife and children, got keys to a new, mortgage-free home in DeForest.

