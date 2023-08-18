Wisconsin man is accused of cheating people out of millions of dollars with telemarketing schemes

FREDONIA, Wis. (WBAY) - 53-year-old Robert Piaro was arrested in Fredonia on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

His 73-year-old co-defendant Richard Zeitlin was taken into custody in Las Vegas, NV.

The US attorney’s office in New York City announced both men mislead donors into thinking they were donating money to charities instead of political action committees.

Zeitlin used a telemarketer call center business to lie about how donors’ money would be spent.

Prosecutors allege that Piaro served as treasurer for four political action committees and raised more than $28 million through false statements and representations.

Both men are charged with wire and mail fraud and obstruction of justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 100 years in prison.

