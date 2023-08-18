“Uncle Fester” Stephen Preisler due in court Friday on drug charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man known as “Uncle Fester” is expected back in Brown County court on Friday on drug charges.

As we first alerted you last month, police arrested Stephen Preisler, who’s published books on drug- and bomb-making under the pseudonym Uncle Fester, and six other people after searching Preisler’s home on S. Baird St. in Green Bay.

Police say they found around $65,000 worth of meth, chemicals and equipment used to make drugs.

Preisler is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver or distribute on or near a park, possession of amphetamine or methamphetamine with intent to deliver or distribute on or near a park, two counts of manufacturing or delivering amphetamines on or near a park, possession of methamphetamine precursors, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Preisler’s home is near Optimist Park.

Online court records show he posted $100,000 cash bond on Wednesday.

At his court appearance earlier this month, Preisler, 65, said many items were not correctly identified. He said police will find they seized potassium carbonate, sodium sulfate, and detergent.

Preisler didn’t have an attorney for his last court appearance, so a status conference was scheduled for Aug. 18.

