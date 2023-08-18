Two Eau Claire County communities demand answers regarding their polluted water

Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI
Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI(Duane Wolter)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of two Eau Claire County communities are still trying to find out if the water is safe to use.

Just last month, Daniel Burns, a private landfill owner, appeared in court after being charged with 4 counts of discharging a pollutant into waters of the state.

According to a criminal complaint, at Burns’ Landfill, he was expected to properly dispose of leachate, but instead was dumping it down a hill. The chemicals ended up in Six Mill Creek, which drains into Lake Altoona. It impacted that community and the Town of Washington.

The Wisconsin DNR is investigating the incident, but community members want answers now.

“The Town of Washington can make phone calls. They can contact the DNR. They can ask questions. They can push some buttons, knock on some doors for us to let others know higher up in the chain that there are concerned citizens here,” said Michelle Skinner, Lake Altoona District Board Chair. “Because sometimes it’s the locally concerned citizen who doesn’t have the voice, and we need the help of people in power who can address those needs.”

Burns pleaded not guilty on all four counts against him. He is due in court August 29th.

