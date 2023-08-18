TURNING HOTTER, MORE HUMID THIS WEEKEND

Operation Football is kicking off for the first time in 2023 tonight and the weather will be perfect for it! While there could be a little lingering wildfire smoke this evening, the air quality will stay in the MODERATE category and an Air Quality Advisory will expire at 11 p.m. We’ll see less smoke overhead Saturday, but it may return to northern areas late Sunday. Temperatures tonight will cool quickly after sunset with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with increasing humidity. The first half of the day will be comfortable, but you’ll notice the mugginess by the evening thanks to a breezy southwest wind gusting to 30 mph at times. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 80s. For the Packers-Patriots preseason game at Lambeau Field Saturday evening, quiet weather can be expected. It will still be warm for the tailgaters, but temperatures will fall into the 70s while the game is being played.

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer compared to Saturday with highs approaching 90 degrees. With the humidity factored in, it may feel more like the low-to-mid 90s. Clouds will increase late as a weak weather disturbance passes north. As a result, temperatures should be cooler and more seasonable for Monday and Tuesday. While most areas stay dry, a few light showers are possible across far northern Wisconsin and the U-P. We’re back into mostly sunny skies Wednesday, and it will be hot/humid once again. Highs should be in the upper half of the 80s through Thursday with cooler conditions returning for Friday and the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY SATURDAY

SATURDAY: S 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: NW/NE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, seasonable, and calm. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, outside of some early smoky haze. Humidity increases. Breezy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Heat index in low/mid 90s. Breezy at times. HIGH: 90 LOW: 63

MONDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler with a few stray showers north. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers NORTH. HIGH: 79 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hotter, and more humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of and clouds. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler with decreasing humidity. HIGH: 80

