Things to do this weekend: August 18-21

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Back-to-school shopping is top-of-mind for a lot of families right now. You could win some school supplies at a church carnival Saturday, Aug. 19.

Celebration Assembly Church, 825 Fond du Lac Ave., just south of the fairgrounds, is holding its back-to-school carnival.

The free event includes a free hot dog meal with a drink, carnival games, a bounce house, and a tour of a fire truck. You can win school supplies as prizes.

The carnival runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You must have a child with you to win school supplies.

Also happening this weekend, kites are taking flight in Algoma.

The ninth annual Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival will be held at Crescent Beach, 1025 Lake St., on the shore of Lake Michigan.

It’s not all about flying a kite. There will be a kite candy drop, crafts for kids, street games, and displays.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19.

Friday night, families can slide into the weekend at Triangle Sports Hill for “Thrill on the Hill,” where Hill #2 will be turned into a giant Slip ‘N Slide.

It’s happening from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Part of Baird Creek Rd. will be closed from 4:30 to 5:30.

Admission is $2 per person.

You can find more local events and submit your organization’s events on the WBAY Community Calendar.

