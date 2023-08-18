Odyssey brings competitive youth climbing to Green Bay

It is a field trip Friday as a newer business is bringing a new sport to Northeast Wisconsin.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It is a field trip Friday as a newer business is bringing a new sport to Northeast Wisconsin.

Odyssey Climbing and Fitness will hold tryouts next week to form competitive youth climbing teams. Competitive climbing is a sanctioned and growing sport, and it might provide an outlet for kids who have yet to find their niche.

Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah

Latest News

Yellow Freight Lines lays off more than 30,000 people across the country.
Former employees speak about what lies ahead of laid-off Yellow workers
dollar bill generic
Wisconsin man is accused of cheating people out of millions of dollars with telemarketing schemes
Nicole LaForge and Hon Thomas Walsh on August 18, 2023
The Brown County Heroin Court Treatment Program can save lives
Uncle Fester talks to Action 2 news outside the courthouse on August 18, 2023
Stephen Preissler aka "Uncle Fester" speaks to Action 2 news for the first time