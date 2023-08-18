Marine from Green Bay recognized as Marine Corps top instructor of the year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marine from Green Bay, Gunnery Sgt. Shannell M. Styczynski, was recently recognized as the Marine Corps’ top formal instructor of the year for academic year 2023, according to a news release from the U.S. military.

“For nearly three years, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shannelle M. Styczynski has served as an instructor at the Marine Corps’ Logistics Operations School in Camp Johnson, North Carolina, where she teaches entry-level, intermediate, and advanced courses on logistics and motor transport operations to enlisted Marines as well as logistics officers,” the news release said.

She was recently recognized as the Marine Corps’ top Formal School Instructor for her achievements in Academic Year 2023 at an awards banquet in Arlington, Virginia where Gen Eric M. Smith, the 36th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, handed her a trophy.

Styczynski was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and grew up in the nearby small town of Krakow along with her four brothers and three sisters. During her senior year at Pulaski High School, she decided to become a Marine after seeing a Marine Corps recruiter walking through her school.

Learn more about her years of service and her dedication as a teacher here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the...
Who’s in, who might be out: Eight candidates have qualified for the first Republican debate
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers makes his acceptance speech on Nov. 9, 2022, in Madison, Wis.,...
Gov. Tony Evers to lead trade mission to Europe in September
Stephen Preisler, who publishes books on drug- and bombmaking under the pseudonym Uncle Fester,...
“Uncle Fester” Stephen Preisler appears on drug charges without attorney
Lake Altoona in Eau Claire, WI
Two Eau Claire County communities demand answers regarding their polluted water