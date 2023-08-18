Marine from Green Bay recognized as Marine Corps top instructor of the year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marine from Green Bay, Gunnery Sgt. Shannell M. Styczynski, was recently recognized as the Marine Corps’ top formal instructor of the year for academic year 2023, according to a news release from the U.S. military.

“For nearly three years, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Shannelle M. Styczynski has served as an instructor at the Marine Corps’ Logistics Operations School in Camp Johnson, North Carolina, where she teaches entry-level, intermediate, and advanced courses on logistics and motor transport operations to enlisted Marines as well as logistics officers,” the news release said.

She was recently recognized as the Marine Corps’ top Formal School Instructor for her achievements in Academic Year 2023 at an awards banquet in Arlington, Virginia where Gen Eric M. Smith, the 36th Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, handed her a trophy.

Styczynski was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin and grew up in the nearby small town of Krakow along with her four brothers and three sisters. During her senior year at Pulaski High School, she decided to become a Marine after seeing a Marine Corps recruiter walking through her school.

