The man known as “Uncle Fester” is free on bond and speaks out about the charges against him

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Stephen Preisler spoke to Action 2 news for the first time after he was arrested in his home on South Baird Street in Green Bay.

The man, also known as “Uncle Fester” internationally, is facing several drug charges - including possession of cocaine, amphetamine or methamphetamine, maintaining a drug-trafficking place, and multiple other charges. He had published books on drug and bomb-making under the pseudonym “Uncle Fester”, hence the nickname.

On August 18, 2023, he appeared in court alone, still without an attorney. He talked about a letter he wrote and mailed to the court - it details items taken from his home by authorities that he claims were not correctly identified.

“They have my place plackered it as being a meth lab,” Preisler said, adding: “They say it’s a drug lab.”

Not so, Preisler insists. He maintains that the items found in his home and listed in the criminal complaint as “drug paraphernalia” were misidentified.

It says a plate full of methamphetamine - it’s actually sodium sulfate silica gel. I was using it to dry up 190 proof vodka to make it a little bit stronger. Exhibit 23 and 24 which they proclaim to be crack rocks - it’s potassium carbonate,” Preisler said.

Back in July, city, county, and SWAT teams went into Preisler’s home with a search warrant. He and six others were arrested. Now the windows are boarded up, and a Green Bay police squad car is parked outside.

Court records state that during the search police found $65,000 worth of meth, chemicals and other equipment used to make drugs. Neighbors explained that the search and the ongoing case makes them uneasy.

Preisler continued his fight in court on Friday, August 18, 2023. He brought up multiple issues listed in his letter, for example, that he had no money to pay for an attorney. He is in the process of filing paperwork, asking for court-appointed legal representation.

Now that he is free on bond, our reporter asked Preisler what he plans to do next.

He responded: “Back to work - and what would that be - same day job I had forever.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 13, 2023.

