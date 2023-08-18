Lawrence University, Trout Museum to build a new space in Appleton

Lawrence University and the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton announced plans Friday to build a new four-story mixed-use building.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawrence University and the Trout Museum of Art in Appleton announced plans Friday to build a new four-story mixed-use building.

The Trout, which needs to relocate due to space constraints, will house the first floor of the future facility on East College Avenue. Lawrence University plans to use the upper floors for faculty offices, learning spaces, and market-rate housing.

“My vision is to connect Lawrence to society and Appleton in particular in ways that speak to the value of the liberal arts and the future of society,” said Laurie Carter, Lawrence University President.

The new 120,000 square foot building is expected to be constructed within the next 18 months.

