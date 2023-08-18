Jury convicts Wisconsin man of drug conspiracy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A guilty verdict was returned for Lateef Strong from Milwaukee on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

He was convicted of conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, a class C felony.

Bond was revoked and Strong stayed in custody. He faces up to 65 years of prison. According to a written statement issued by Eric Toney, District Attorney in Fond du Lac County, Strong was the ringleader of the conspiracy and is the last of over 15 defendants charged. The conspiracy spanned from Fond du Lac County to Milwaukee and Chicago.

District Attorney Toney stated: “I’m incredibly proud of the prosecution team led by ADA Amber Hahn to deliver this result. Their hard work dismantled a cocaine distribution ring responsible for delivering approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds of cocaine, worth $9.6 million dollars, which locked up another significant drug dealer. We are grateful for our agency partners involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that helped secure this conviction and dismantle this conspiracy.”

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution team was led by ADA Amber Hahn with assistance from ADA Curtis Borsheim and was spearheaded by former DDA Dennis Krueger before he passed away unexpectedly.

