Jury convicts Wisconsin man of drug conspiracy

A recently released FBI document indicates that a commercial airline pilot who became a major...
A recently released FBI document indicates that a commercial airline pilot who became a major drug smuggler for the Medellín Cartel used the Mena airport for his smuggling operation in the early 1980s.(Pablo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A guilty verdict was returned for Lateef Strong from Milwaukee on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

He was convicted of conspiracy to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, a class C felony.

Bond was revoked and Strong stayed in custody. He faces up to 65 years of prison. According to a written statement issued by Eric Toney, District Attorney in Fond du Lac County, Strong was the ringleader of the conspiracy and is the last of over 15 defendants charged. The conspiracy spanned from Fond du Lac County to Milwaukee and Chicago.

District Attorney Toney stated: “I’m incredibly proud of the prosecution team led by ADA Amber Hahn to deliver this result. Their hard work dismantled a cocaine distribution ring responsible for delivering approximately 96,539 doses of cocaine totaling 127 pounds of cocaine, worth $9.6 million dollars, which locked up another significant drug dealer. We are grateful for our agency partners involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies that helped secure this conviction and dismantle this conspiracy.”

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution team was led by ADA Amber Hahn with assistance from ADA Curtis Borsheim and was spearheaded by former DDA Dennis Krueger before he passed away unexpectedly.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison
Shattuck Middle School in Neenah (file image)
Neenah school board sells Shattuck Middle School to local investor
Bonnie Repinski
Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Shooting incident at Erb Park on July 31, 2023
Children are filling Erb Park with play and laughter again after shooting scare
Musicians at the Way-Morr Park in Wayside
SMALL TOWNS: A summertime tradition filled with music and free ice cream
Grass in Wisconsin
A couple of good rainfalls may not be enough to combat the Wisconsin drought
Shooting incident at Erb Park on July 31, 2023
Residents flock back to Erb Park after shooting scare