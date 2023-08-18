IDEAL WEATHER FOR FOOTBALL, AIR QUALITY ADVISORY CONTINUES

It has begun! Friday night football is starting tonight for numerous high schools and the weather will be perfect for it! High pressure is building up over the Midwest keeping Wisconsin dry and cool with winds from the northwest. Highs for Friday will be in the upper 70s and temperatures will be in the upper 60s when kickoff happens for Friday night football. There could be hazy skies for some areas as wildfire smoke continues to move in from the northwest and air quality could be in the MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SOME category.

For Packers vs. Patriots game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, the weather will continue to be mostly sunny but it will feel like summer as temperatures will be in the mid 80s with heat indexes near 90 degrees during tailgating and kickoff time. Air quality could also be an issue as more smoke will continue to push in. Winds will change direction from the northwest to the south gusting up to 30 mph at times as a warm front gets closer to Wisconsin from the west. This warm front isn’t forecasted to produce rain. Our next solid chance of rain looks to come late next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW -> SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal with occasional hazy skies possible. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, mild and calm. Widespread hazy. LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, humidity increases. Hazy skies possible. Breezy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index in mid 90s. Breezy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, back to normal highs. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warming up again. Humidity increases. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer than average. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers? HIGH: 86

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.