Hortonville man sentenced to 60 months in prison for distribution of child pornography

Colton Nelson
Colton Nelson(US Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Colton Nelson pleaded guilty in the case back in May.

The investigation began last September, when 24-year-old Nelson started sharing child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer platform, according to deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

A search conducted at Nelson’s home revealed more than 7,000 videos and images of child pornography.

Along with the prison term, Nelson was sentenced to five years of supervised release. He also must register as a sex offender and pay $5,000.

