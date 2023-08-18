Health experts recommend “social media reset” for kids before school starts

The American Academy of Pediatrics says you should be mindful of how your kid uses social media platforms
By Lena Blietz
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - School starts in the next couple of weeks for a lot of area school districts. U.W. Health recommends a “social media reset” before kids go back to school.

Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent health expert at UW Health in Madison, recommends stricter rules for when and how their kids use social media during the school year, even if those rules were relaxed over the summer.

“Some of the ways that youth use the platforms have been shown to be potentially risky for mental health. Other ways that youth use platforms have been shown to be beneficial for mental health,” Dr. Moreno said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says you should be mindful of how your kid uses social media platforms.

Families should make guidelines personalized for each child’s age and emotional maturity.

Moreno said a study by the U.W. School of Medicine and Public Health showed teens who received social media counseling from their pediatrician remembered that advice six to nine months later.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah

Latest News

Alcoholic beverages
HEALTH ALERT: New study shows alcohol use high among cancer survivors, those going through treatment
Sign on the Better Care Bus Tour making stops around Wisconsin to promote health care legislation
Gov. Evers joins health care bus tour in Green Bay
Deputy Cory Knapp works at the Dane Co. Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Enforcement Bureau
DNR: At least 9 boating deaths this year in Wisconsin
Air quality alert
As wildfire smoke clears out, Air Quality Advisory issued for ozone