Fond du Lac man receives jail time for voting in two states in 2020

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man pleaded guilty Thursday to felony election fraud and obstructing an officer, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced in a news release Friday.

Edward Malnar was accused of voting in Michigan and Wisconsin in the November 2020 election. The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) submitted a referral to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office about the possible double vote in April 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, WEC advised that they reviewed the Election Registration Information Center (ERIC) and received possible matches for the double vote.

The complaint said a subsequent investigation reflected that Malnar admitted to voting in person in Wisconsin for the November 2020 election and Michigan election records indicate that Malnar voted by absentee ballot in Michigan for the same November 2020 election, voting in two states, which is illegal.

When questioned by a detective, Malnar stated he spends 6 months in Michigan and 6 months in Wisconsin and that he has a second residence in Michigan.

The criminal complaint states: “Malnar stated the last time he voted in Michigan was 2020 and then quickly said he meant he voted in Wisconsin in 2020. Malnar then stated again he voted in person in Wisconsin in 2020. Malnar then stated the last time he voted in Michigan was 4 years ago.”

The complaint said voting records show Malnar requested absentee ballots in Wisconsin and Michigan and returned each of the absentee ballots in October. Malnar also voted in person in Wisconsin on November 3 in Fond du Lac, according to the documents forwarded by the WEC from Michigan.

When questioned again by a detective, the criminal complaint said Malnar acknowledged voting in person in Wisconsin in the November 2020 election but stated he didn’t recall if he voted in Michigan during that same election.

On Thursday, Judge Laura Lavey sentenced Malnar to 15 days of jail and a $3,500 fine.

“Fond du Lac County has now convicted five defendants of election fraud from the November 2020 election and the limited number of referrals and convictions speaks the integrity of the process,” said District Attorney Eric Toney. “We will continue to defend the foundation of our republic by ensuring every legal vote is counted equally. These convictions reflect the integrity of that process but do not represent a stolen election.”

