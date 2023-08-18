First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Wisconsin

(KGNS)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Public Health Madison & Dane County have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in a Wisconsin resident this year.

The individual is a resident of Dane County. Cases of West Nile virus have also been reported in three horses in Wisconsin, and several mosquito pools. The horse cases were located in Dunn and Clark counties, and the mosquitoes were from Milwaukee and Lafayette counties.

“This confirmed case in a Wisconsin resident is a reminder that even as summer winds down, we still need to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites. While West Nile virus and other viruses spread by mosquitoes pose a risk to all Wisconsinites, people who have weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk for serious illness,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran.

Since West Nile virus was first detected in Wisconsin in 2002, infections in humans have been reported from June through October.

An average of 17 cases of West Nile virus are reported among Wisconsin residents each year. West Nile virus infections in humans have been reported from June through October; however, most people with West Nile virus report becoming ill in August and September.

The risk of West Nile virus infection continues until the first hard frost.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
Pilot Devyn Reiley and her passenger died when her T-6 Texan Warbird crashed into Lake...
NTSB’s first report on plane crash into Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture released
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah

Latest News

Yellow in Neenah
Tough choices lie ahead of laid-off Yellow workers
Wisconsin man accused of telemarketing fraud
Wisconsin man involved in telemarketing scam cheating people out of millions
Yellow in Neenah
Former employees speak about what lies ahead of laid-off Yellow workers
Topeka Police investigate gunshots at Travelers Inn
Wisconsin man is accused of cheating people out of millions of dollars with telemarketing schemes