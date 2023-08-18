Excitement builds ahead of Green Bay Packers preseason home opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For many families coming to training camp is a tradition to attend.

Fans from near and far have made their way to Green Bay to cheer on the new era of the Packers ahead of the team’s preseason home opener Saturday night.

Emily and Karen Shreeve and the rest of their family have made the 15-hour drive from Canada for the past seven years to catch Packers training camp and preseason.

After attending training camp Thursday, Karen said it was weird to not see Aaron Rodgers come out of the building, but loved seeing what Jordan Love had to offer.

Emily said she liked seeing how much Love has grown with the team so far and how fun he was to watch during training camp.

Based on seeing the team’s chemistry, Karen said Love looks like he has always been the quarterback.

“Yesterday’s training camp was amazing,” Karen Shreeve said. “Like everything they did was amazing. They had great plays. Everybody was in sync. It was just amazing to watch. We just, like I said, we’re cheering him on and we know he’ll do great and we hope it just works out for everyone.”

“Even though it’s like repetitive it feels like home, kind of like a second one, to go watch the games and training camp,” Emily Shreeve said.

Fond Du Lac resident Gary Kueahl attended training camp with his daughter on Thursday. He said it was good to see the Packers practice against a veteran team like the New England Patriots in preparation for the season.

“It’s nice to see a young guy get his chance,” Kueahl said. “You know we’ve been coming for quite a few years so obviously we’ve been blessed with Aaron Rodgers and then for myself Brett Favre so it was different but I think it’s a good opportunity to see someone develop”

