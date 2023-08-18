Excitement builds ahead of Green Bay Packers preseason home opener

Packers fans have liked what they've seen from their new quarterback ahead of his preseason...
Packers fans have liked what they've seen from their new quarterback ahead of his preseason home opener debut.(Samantha Cavalli, WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For many families coming to training camp is a tradition to attend.

Fans from near and far have made their way to Green Bay to cheer on the new era of the Packers ahead of the team’s preseason home opener Saturday night.

Emily and Karen Shreeve and the rest of their family have made the 15-hour drive from Canada for the past seven years to catch Packers training camp and preseason.

After attending training camp Thursday, Karen said it was weird to not see Aaron Rodgers come out of the building, but loved seeing what Jordan Love had to offer.

Emily said she liked seeing how much Love has grown with the team so far and how fun he was to watch during training camp.

Based on seeing the team’s chemistry, Karen said Love looks like he has always been the quarterback.

“Yesterday’s training camp was amazing,” Karen Shreeve said. “Like everything they did was amazing. They had great plays. Everybody was in sync. It was just amazing to watch. We just, like I said, we’re cheering him on and we know he’ll do great and we hope it just works out for everyone.”

“Even though it’s like repetitive it feels like home, kind of like a second one, to go watch the games and training camp,” Emily Shreeve said.

Fond Du Lac resident Gary Kueahl attended training camp with his daughter on Thursday. He said it was good to see the Packers practice against a veteran team like the New England Patriots in preparation for the season.

“It’s nice to see a young guy get his chance,” Kueahl said. “You know we’ve been coming for quite a few years so obviously we’ve been blessed with Aaron Rodgers and then for myself Brett Favre so it was different but I think it’s a good opportunity to see someone develop”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison
Shattuck Middle School in Neenah (file image)
Neenah school board sells Shattuck Middle School to local investor
Bonnie Repinski
Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

Latest News

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Packers quarterback Jordan Love at joint practice in Green Bay
Patriots QB Mac Jones understands the challenge Packers’ Love faces in taking over for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur watches during NFL football training camp Saturday,...
Packers set for joint practices with Pats
New video boards in the end zones at Lambeau Field have the sharpest resolution in professional...
Packers showcase 4K video boards at Lambeau Field
Rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine during practice at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Rookie Valentine continues to shine at Packers camp