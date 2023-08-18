Brown County Treatment Court Program celebrates graduation

Brown County Treatment Court graduation
Brown County Treatment Court graduation
By Emily Reilly
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday, two people celebrated a unique graduation at the Brown County Courthouse. It marked their completion of the Brown County Heroin Court Treatment, an initiative aiming to give those struggling with addiction a second chance.

Just a few years ago, Nicole Laforge was certain her addiction to heroin would take her life. Friday marked her completion of the program.

“They gave me the tools I needed to get where I am,” said Laforge.

She began the program in 2021; she had to complete routine drug testing, supervision sessions, drug abuse treatment programs, and maintain a job. The drug court program began in 2015 as a response to the opioid epidemic.

“If people are being in this program and being productive.. they’re not out doing the burglaries, robberies and thefts in order to feed the addiction,” said Brown County Circuit Court Judge, Thomas Walsh.

Several county agencies like the District Attorney and sheriff’s offices choose candidates to participate in the program, those that are high-risk individuals dealing with addiction and non-violent offenders.

For Laforge, her friends and family kept her motivated, especially her children.

“It’s everything. Those little guys are my heroes,” said Laforge.

Those running the program say it’s ultimately a commitment to give those who are struggling a second chance.

