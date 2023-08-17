Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah

Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The toll of Yellow Corporation’s bankruptcy can now be counted in Wisconsin. The trucking company informed the state it eliminated 261 jobs here, including 86 in Neenah.

Yellow said the layoffs began on July 30 but the Department of Workforce Development didn’t receive the formal notice until August 15. Yellow said it couldn’t provide earlier notice because it shut down under “unforeseeable business circumstances” although its financial struggles and debt dated back years.

The freight company had affiliates including USF Holland LLC in Neenah, YRC Freight, USF Reddaway Inc., and New Penn Motor Express LLC. Neenah had the largest job losses of any single location.

The shutdown also affected 85 workers in Oak Creek, 46 in Tomah, 24 in Mosinee, 10 in Madison, 9 in Eau Claire, and 1 in Portage in Columbia County.

Yellow said it terminated about 22,000 employees nationwide.

In its bankruptcy filing, Yellow said it had an outstanding debt of about $1.5 billion in March, including $729 million it owed to the federal government for a loan in 2020 to keep operating through the pandemic.

Yellow was one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in the country.

