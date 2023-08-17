Wisconsin leads nation in cranberry crop 29th year in a row

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are fast approaching harvest season in Wisconsin, including for a product that puts Wisconsin at the head of the class, not just in the U.S., but around the world

This week, the U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee estimated that Wisconsin growers will produce 4.97 million barrels of cranberries in 2023, marking the 29th year that the state is the top producer in the country and the U.S. is the leading producer of cranberries around the world.

All of this production comes from just 21,000 acres spread across 20 counties, mostly in the central and northern part of the state.

In the video above, we are joined by Tom Lochner, the Executive Director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

