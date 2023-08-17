WATCH: ‘Stories of Survival’: Hawaii News Now special showcases perseverance, bravery of the people of West Maui

Maui Wildfire Disaster
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss. To put the disaster into perspective, HNN has put together a new special that gathers the stories of survivors, relief workers and the community that’s struggling in the aftermath.

FULL DOCUMENTARY:

The Lahaina wildfire has brought unimaginable devastation, heartbreak and loss.

“Maui Wildlife Disaster: Stories of Survival” showcases the perseverance of the residents of West Maui — and highlights what everyone can do to help them recover.

To help those impacted by the wildfire, click here.

