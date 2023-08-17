Trial set in priest’s defamation lawsuit against former SNC student

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial date has been set in the case of a St. Norbert priest suing a former student. Father Jay Fostner is suing St. Norbert alumni Margaret Uselman, claiming she tarnished his reputation.

In April of 2018 some St. Norbert students protested over concerns about how the college handled Title IX investigations. That same year, Fostner was accused of failing to report misconduct at another school in the 1980s but was cleared of wrongdoing.

Fostner filed a civil suit against Uselman saying she made allegations against him on social media. An outside firm found no reason for suspending or terminating Fostner or any SNC employee.

Attempts by Uselman and her attorney to dismiss the case have been rejected and the trial is set to begin September 16.

