Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could break $2 billion in U.S. sales alone

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour on May 5 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP photo | George Walker IV | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour could top $2 billion in ticket sales just for its stops in North America.

Survey data from research firm QuestionPro suggests the tour could gross $2.2 billion in sales for that leg of the tour.

The total represents primary ticket sales for the U.S. tour dates Swift just finished in Los Angeles -- plus a second North American leg coming next year.

The survey calculated its estimate using the average ticket price, attendance per show and the number of show dates.

It’s yet another example of Swift’s enormous star power and influence on local economies in the U.S.

Analysts are calling such sales unprecedented.

The average attendance per show has been about 72,500. Swift has 68 shows in total in North America.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison
Shattuck Middle School in Neenah (file image)
Neenah school board sells Shattuck Middle School to local investor
Bonnie Repinski
Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case
The Hope Fridge in Neenah celebrated its first anniversary Sunday, marking 365 days of giving...
Hope Fridge temporarily closes Oshkosh location

Latest News

Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review...
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
Wisconsin State Crime Lab
Wisconsin crime labs processed DNA test results faster in 2022
Police at McDonald's in Menasha on August 12, 2023
Man faces charges for shooting outside a Menasha McDonald’s
File - Townhomes under construction are shown in Mars, Pa., on May, 27, 2022. On Thursday,...
Average long-term US mortgage rate climbs to 7.09% this week to highest level in more than 20 years