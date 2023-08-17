Residents flock back to Erb Park after shooting scare

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Erb Park is our park. That’s the message from the neighborhood surrounding one of Appleton’s most popular outdoor areas.

Support to fill Erb Park again is growing. Almost three weeks ago, a person had to be treated at a hospital after a shooting. The incident disrupted the normally peaceful setting.

The shooting victim is doing well and was released from the hospital. Tensions were high after the shooting, but now the park is frequented by families once again.

The peace had been shattered - on a Monday afternoon on the final day in July 2023.

Gunshots rang out - police later revealed surveillance video showing a 16-year-old approaching someone from behind and firing his weapon.

Lifeguards working at the Erb Pool remember the afternoon all too well.

“I ran out here because I didn’t think it was real and then ended up going inside to lock all the doors,” said Mckenzie Molenda, Erb Pool Lifeguard.

Scary moments, that’s how some neighbors describe what happened that day. Including Laura Biskupic who wrote an article titled our park in her blog called “Another Slice” -she’s lived near the park for 50 years.

“I feel like it’s always been a safe place and I think what makes it safer is to get back into it,” said Laura Biscupik, Neighbor and Author of “Our Park”.

Appleton police say support for the park, like Biskupic’s article, helps them keep it safe.

“When that article came to light it was just what we needed keeping our officers moving forward, keeping about thinking of all the good things that were happening in our community. Erb Park is one of those places you can come and you’re gonna feel safe here,” said Lieutenant Meghan Cash, Appleton Police Department.

Now more than two weeks since the shooting, the park is filled with children laughing again.

The suspect in the shooting, a man named Cashmere Williams, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 29, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.