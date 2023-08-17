Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WEAU) - A person released about 3,000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County.

Sometime between the hours of 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2023, and 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2023, a person entered a mink farm in the Town of Lincoln and released about 3,000 mink, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says the person entered the enclosure by cutting a hole in the chain link fence surrounding the area housing the mink.

