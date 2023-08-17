Motorcyclist severely injured in Kewaunee crash

crash generic
crash generic
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 67-year-old Kewaunee man was severely injured when his motorcycle collided with an SUV, the police chief says.

According to Chief Robin Mueller, the victim was riding a Harley-Davidson north on Highway 42 when he struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 71-year-old man from Racine. The crash happened at about noon Wednesday south of Terraqua Dr.

The motorcyclist was taken a hospital in Green Bay. We don’t know his condition.

The Kewaunee Police Department is investigating how they collided. The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison
Shattuck Middle School in Neenah (file image)
Neenah school board sells Shattuck Middle School to local investor
Bonnie Repinski
Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case
The Hope Fridge in Neenah celebrated its first anniversary Sunday, marking 365 days of giving...
Hope Fridge temporarily closes Oshkosh location

Latest News

Photo from the start of construction on the Chilton High School athletic complex
Chilton High School opens new athletic complex Thursday
Photo from the start of construction on the Chilton High School athletic complex
Chilton High School to host first game at new athletic complex
Rendering of Fox Commons in downtown Appleton
Construction of Appleton’s Fox Commons to interrupt foot traffic next week
Yellow shut down in late July and declared bankruptcy
Yellow eliminates 261 jobs in Wisconsin, 86 in Neenah