Motorcyclist severely injured in Kewaunee crash

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 67-year-old Kewaunee man was severely injured when his motorcycle collided with an SUV, the police chief says.

According to Chief Robin Mueller, the victim was riding a Harley-Davidson north on Highway 42 when he struck a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 71-year-old man from Racine. The crash happened at about noon Wednesday south of Terraqua Dr.

The motorcyclist was taken a hospital in Green Bay. We don’t know his condition.

The Kewaunee Police Department is investigating how they collided. The Wisconsin State Patrol is helping with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.