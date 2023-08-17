Man faces charges for shooting outside a Menasha McDonald’s

The incident unfolded Saturday evening in a McDonald's parking lot
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing charges for a shooting incident outside of a McDonald’s in Menasha over the weekend.

Pablo Paramo Villagomez was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.

On August 12 at around 6:20 p.m., police officers went to London St and Airport Road in Menasha for report of a shooting at an intersection.

According to a criminal complaint, a reporting party said he was in the area, heard three gunshots and saw an SUV speed away. Ten minutes later, another reporting party said she heard 3 gunshots and saw someone speed out of the parking lot.

Villagomez was identified as a suspect and the criminal complaint said police had a similar incident with someone matching Villagomez’s description, where a man pulled up to some people outside of a trailer and accused them of being gang members. When they said they weren’t, the complaint said the man pulled out a gun, pointed it in the air and fired a number of shots, driving off.

Also in the complaint, another witness in Menasha said he saw Villagomez walk out of the apartment complex, squeal tires in parking lot, then come to a stop, fired several shots, then squealed tires again and left.

The complaint said officers found Villagomez’s vehicle at the McDonald’s on Racine Street in Menasha. He was taken into custody. The complaint also said officers found a shell casing in the back seat of the vehicle, it was from a Blazer 9mm Luger.

Along with current charges, Villagomez is on bond in Washington County where he is charged with operating without valid license.

