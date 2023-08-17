Man faces charges for shooting incidents Saturday; arrested at Menasha McDonald’s

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man is facing charges for two shooting incidents in Menasha.

Pablo Paramo Villagomez was charged Thursday with disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon. He was taken into custody outside of the McDonald’s on Racine Street.

On August 12 at around 6:20 p.m., police officers went to London St and Airport Road in Menasha for a report of a shooting at an intersection.

According to a criminal complaint, a reporting party said he was in the area, heard three gunshots, and saw an SUV speed away. Ten minutes later, another reporting party said she heard 3 gunshots and saw someone speed out of the parking lot.

Villagomez was identified as a suspect and the criminal complaint said police had a similar incident with someone matching Villagomez’s description, where a man pulled up to some people outside of a trailer and accused them of being gang members. When they said they weren’t, the complaint said the man pulled out a gun, pointed it in the air, and fired a number of shots, driving off.

Also in the complaint, another witness in Menasha said he saw Villagomez walk out of the apartment complex, squeal tires in the parking lot, then come to a stop, fire several shots, then squeal tires again and left.

“This underlying conduct and random firing is obviously dangerous. Additionally, the defendant has out-of-state connections in Texas and he has an out-of-state felony on record. Additionally, he’s also believed to be a suspect in a similar incident in Calumet County involving very similar dangerous conduct,” said Kaitlyn Gradecki, Prosecuting Attorney.

The complaint said officers found Villagomez’s vehicle at the McDonald’s on Racine Street in Menasha. He was taken into custody. The complaint also said officers found a shell casing in the back seat of the vehicle, it was from a Blazer 9mm Luger.

Along with current charges, Villagomez is on bond in Washington County where he is charged with operating without a valid license.

Villagomez’s first appearance in court was Thursday afternoon. A judge ordered a $1,000 cash bond.

Villagomez’s next court appearance is scheduled for August 22, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.