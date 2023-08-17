Federal and local organizations held training session at Appleton International Airport

Control tower at Appleton International Airport
Control tower at Appleton International Airport
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires airports to hold the exercise once every three years.

The drill mimicked a 186-passenger plane crash. Planes were fixed with live smoke, fire, and 50 volunteers who posed as passengers.

All groups who would be called during a real emergency were on-site for the training. Officials said running the drill every year allows every department to improve its response in case of an actual emergency.

“So our goal is just to make sure that everybody knows that they have a job to do. We want to make sure that we’re securing the airfield, and that we’re responding to passengers in need. And that we’re out there practicing to make sure that we’re getting everything right. We want to continue to practice until it almost becomes second nature so that in the unfortunate event this would have to happen, we know we could do everything we need to do to respond and everything for those passengers,” said Abe Weber, Airport Director, Appleton International Airport.

Over 20 organizations participated in the training. Weber said the drill is just one method of training. He and other staff members will have meetings to discuss how to further correct mistakes that happened during the exercise.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison
BP gas station
De Pere gas station offers to pay for repairs after water gets into its tanks
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
Green Bay Correctional is infested with mice, advocacy group says

Latest News

Haze in Green Bay
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide ozone advisory
Brown County 911 emergency dispatchers
Brown County proposes new funding to address 911 dispatch center staffing ‘crisis’
Bonnie Repinski
What happened to Bonnie Repinski? She disappeared 50 years ago.
Ada Deer
Ada Deer served as the Head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs during the Clinton Administration