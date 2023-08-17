Driver with child in the car arrested for 3rd OWI

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman convicted of driving under the influence twice before was arrested for OWI late Thursday night. This time, the Wisconsin State Patrol says she had a child with her.

The 37-year-old was pulled over at Oneida St. and Cormier Rd. in Ashwaubenon just after 10 p.m. Troopers noticed the smell of marijuana and said the woman showed signs of being impaired.

She was arrested after a sobriety test. The state patrol is waiting for test results on a blood sample.

The state patrol says she was arrested on suspicion of OWI 3rd offense with a passenger under 16. According to online jail records, she was booked for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of THC and drug paraphernalia. She has not been formally charged.

