COMFY FRIDAY... HOTTER, MORE HUMID THIS WEEKEND

The spotty showers we saw earlier in the day have moved on, and we’ll be dry tonight and for the foreseeable future. Skies will clear and temperatures will fall quickly with a weakening wind. Speeds will drop under 10 mph this evening as lows settle into the 40s and 50s. While the area has technically been under an Air Quality Advisory all day, there will be no air quality issues this evening as we’re currently in the GOOD category. But as we go through the night, Canadian wildfire smoke likely does push into the area from Minnesota. On Friday our air quality likely hovers between MODERATE and UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS categories. Over the weekend, our air quality concerns will shift to ground-level ozone with building heat and a southwest wind. The Air Quality Advisory continues through Monday morning.

Outside of the smoky haze Friday it is going to be a beautiful day! The humidity remains low and winds will be lighter as highs get into the upper half of the 70s. That smoke should begin to thin on Saturday as a southwesterly breeze takes hold. That will lead to a gradual increase in humidity on Saturday and it will be turning hotter as well. Highs Saturday should get into the middle and upper 80s; it will feel slightly humid. By Sunday, you’ll definitely notice the mugginess and highs should approach 90 degrees. The heat index should get into the low-to-mid 90s.

We’ll be dry this weekend, but clouds will increase on Sunday. We should see more clouds for Monday, and perhaps a stray rain shower. Most of us will stay dry, but the added clouds will keep highs in the low/mid 80s. The humidity should continue and for much of the rest of next week highs will be back in the middle and upper 80s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool with lighter winds. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Smoky sunshine, otherwise pleasant. Comfortable with low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Feeling more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 90 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Humid but not as hot. A stray shower? HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, very warm, and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. HIGH 88 LOW: 67

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with a spotty PM storm possible. HIGH: 86

