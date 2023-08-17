Chilton High School opens new athletic complex Thursday

Voter approved the funds in a referendum last year
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The new athletic complex at Chilton High School is set to open Thursday with an inaugural football game.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 in the afternoon, then the Chilton Tigers host the Crivitz Wolverines at 7 p.m.

The $19 million athletic complex is part of several improvements to Chilton schools. Construction of new classrooms and improvements at the elementary school will start in 2024.

The money was approved by voters through a referendum last year.

