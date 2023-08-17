Brown County proposes new funding to address 911 dispatch center staffing ‘crisis’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County 9-1-1 telecommunicators say they are overworked, understaffed, and underpaid. Brown County’s Interim Public Safety Communications Director says every month the dispatch center loses seasoned staff members, without filling the vacancies fast enough.

“If we continue to lose veteran staff, we will have to cut services. While that may sound like an acceptable or logical thing to do, none of our employees want to be told to do less to protect our responders and citizens,” said Amy Shannon, Interim Brown County Public Safety Director.

Multiple Brown County dispatchers made an emergency plea to Brown County supervisors in August about what they feel is a staffing crisis at the comm center.

“This is an emergency. We can’t continue the way that we are, they shouldn’t be expected to continue the way that they are,” said Shannon.

“Mistakes are being made and it’s only a matter of time before one of them is big enough to be a headline and the county will have to answer for it ‚” said Jennifer Conley, a 911 dispatcher in Brown County. She has been named ‘Telecommunicator of the Year’ twice during her 16 years at the center.

A dispatcher is considered fully-trained after 3 years on the job. Dispatcher Conley said the dispatch center is supposed to have 64 fully-trained employees. As of August 1, 2023, she said there are 46 employees and only 30 of them are fully trained.

“The staffing burden falls on our fully-trained staff and it isn’t difficult to see why they are leaving. The focus needs to be less on recruitment and more on retention, we can’t lose anyone else,” said Conley. “We are the second lowest paid agency in this area, yet numbers show we have the highest workload. A dispatcher with my seniority in Winnebago, makes almost ten dollars more an hour than I do for a fraction of the responsibilities.”

Chris Brownell, a dispatch supervisor, said the workload and pay is forcing experienced people out the door and out of Brown County.

“It seems this issue gets worse on a daily basis,” said Brownell. “Raising our starting wage but doing little to increase compensation for existing staff will only show people what they fear, that Brown County is only interested in putting people in the seats and not retaining people we already have.”

A recent supervisor resignation letter sheds light on why people are leaving, citing long hours without compensation. The former supervisor said lead dispatchers do not apply for supervisor positions because it would amount to a pay cut because they are salaried, not hourly like dispatchers.

“Two years we have been bleeding people and bleeding experience with little response,” said Brownell.

Action 2 News combed through dozens of county meeting agenda and minutes over the past two years.

Going back to December of 2021, the former director noted staffing shortages, recruitment trouble and a struggle to keep veteran employees. He issued a warning to Public Safety Committee Supervisors in May of this year, saying people will leave if pay and recruitment efforts weren’t improved.

“As of today (August 1, 2023) we are down 13 telecoms. We were down 10 two weeks ago. By the end of month we will lose 3 more... that’s 40 years of experience we are losing by end of the month, in addition to the hundreds we have lost over the past two years,” said Shannon.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said the county has put forth several initiatives to help the comm center. Last year, the Brown County Board of Supervisors approved a wage increase of $150,000 to address wage inflation and help with recruitment. But increasing starting pay, with no change to veteran pay, created another issue that needed to be addressed.

“The conversation came up, ‘Well, hey, how do you take care of the people who’ve been here?’ So one of the suggestions and things that we put in the budget was to do the tiered system. So now you have wages that are starting then you have some that are in the middle and then you have some that are in the higher end,” said Streckenbach.

Earlier this year the county agreed to put into place ‘emergency pay’ during low staffing levels, but it only goes into effect at certain levels.

The county said they also used federal funds for incentives and recruitment bonuses.

During the August 1 meeting, the county did suggest a budget increase of $400,000, along with making the supervisors an hourly position and a pay bump for each tier of employees. Looking at the details, one dispatcher called it ‘a slap in the face.’ It looked to be about a $3 difference between those who would just start and those who have been at the center a long time.

“As a 16-year veteran, I am topped out at pay and vacation and I have 20 years left in my career,” said Conley. “Really not an incentive to stay.”

Over the past two weeks, the county executives office created a new proposal.

“We are trying our best to try to figure out how to resolve it now. Does that take care of the problem trying? No, it doesn’t. So tonight (Wednesday), the county board will have before it a resolution that will increase the 911 budget by up to $600,000. The question is whether or not the county board will want to fund this? We believe will help. Will it resolve it? Not sure, but in the end it is a significant amount of money that we’re putting into that department so that we can successfully recruit and retain employees,” said Streckenbach.

Action 2 News has been given the details of proposed changes to 9-1-1 dispatcher pay. If the county board approves the $600,000 option, the wage increase would take effect in September. At the meeting, Action 2 News hopes to learn where the additional funds are coming from within the county.

There is an alternative proposal that will be offered during a meeting Wednesday night. The county says it offers more flexibility in finding more funding for 9-1-1 employees, but it would come during the 2024 proposed budget.

A vote Wednesday night is expected.

This story will be updated.

