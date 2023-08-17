Appleton post office to be renamed in honor of Firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Post Office on West Franklin Street will be renamed to honor fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin) will join the Appleton community next Wednesday for an official renaming ceremony. Back in November, the congressman introduced legislation to rename the post office at 410 West Franklin Street as “Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office.”

Lundgaard, 36, was shot and killed on May 15, 2019 while responded to a medical call at Valley Transit Center. Lundgaard helped revive a man after a drug overdose. Shortly after he was revived, the man became agitated and opened fire on police and firefighters at the scene. Lundgaard died from a gunshot wound.

Lundgaard was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department. He was posthumously promoted to driver-engineer.

Lundgaard was a Green Bay native and served with the Appleton Fire Department for 14 years. He was known as a leader both within the Appleton Fire Department and the Appleton community.

To commemorate his distinguished career and leadership within the community, the Appleton Post Office will officially be renamed the “Mitchell F. Lundgaard Post Office” in his honor. At Wednesday’s event, there will be remarks from Rep. Gallagher and members of the Lundgaard family. There will also be a sign unveiling with all guests in attendance.

The public event begins at 11:00 a.m.

