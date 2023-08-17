Appleton Police investigate stabbing, person is in custody

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police said its department is investigating a stabbing that happened late Wednesday night.

Police said around 11:32 p.m., Appleton officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the intersection of South Memorial Dr and W Seventh St.

When officers arrived they found an injured person, who was then taken to the hospital after receiving first aid on scene.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, specific details regarding the circumstances of the incident, the identities of those involved, are not being released at this time,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police did say they have a person in custody. Based on the investigation it is believed that the victim was targeted, and the greater community is not at risk, according to Appleton Police.

Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department’s non-emergency line at 920-832-5500.

