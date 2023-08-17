AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FROM SMOKE, HOT & HUMID WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A line of thunderstorms moved through during the overnight hours dropping 0.25″ to over 1″ of rain. No severe alerts were issued from these storms! To start your Thursday, some lingering showers are possible behind the cold front, but otherwise it’s going to be a partly sunny to mostly sunny day with cooler temperatures in the lower 70s and upper 60s for highs. Dewpoints will decrease through the day so humidity will be very low. Winds will continue to be breezy from the northwest between 15-25+ mph, possibly gusting up to 30 mph.

Heading into the weekend, a heat dome will begin to form over the Midwest which means temperatures are going to skyrocket quickly by the weekend. Highs on Friday will still be in the upper 70s, but Saturday and Sunday highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indexes creeping into the mid 90s. Stay hydrated as it won’t take long for heat illnesses to take effect.

Not only that, the DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory for ALL of Wisconsin until Monday morning at 6 AM due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Air quality will range from UNHEALTHY FOR SOME to UNHEALTHY FOR ALL throughout the weekend. Stay indoors especially if you have respiratory issues.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 15-25+ KTS, WAVES: 2-4′ THEN 1-3′

TONIGHT: WNW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny with early showers, cooler and breezy. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and calmer winds. Widespread haze possible. LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, calmer winds. Hazy skies likely. HIGH: 78 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, humidity begins to increase. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index in mid 90s. HIGH: 92 LOW: 67

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, humidity still high. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH 83

