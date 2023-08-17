3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Vaccines and Alzheimer’s disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than a year ago, Brad reviewed some research from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston that made the correlation between people who have had flu shots also having a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease - a 40% decreased risk!

In this segment, Brad takes a look at this study again, because the same researcher asked if other vaccines people routinely get offer similar protections. The answer was yes.

We investigate the other shots, their effectiveness in preventing Alzheimer’s, and what the researcher thinks as to why this might be.

