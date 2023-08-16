Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case

Bonnie Repinski disappeared on August 12, 1975. Her husband said she got out of the car on her...
Bonnie Repinski disappeared on August 12, 1975. Her husband said she got out of the car on her way to her sister's house in the Town of Menasha.(Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children & Adults)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office hopes to warm up a cold case from almost 50 years ago.

In a post on social media, the sheriff’s office hopes to refresh people’s memories about the disappearance of Bonnie Repinski on August 12, 1975.

She got out of the car she was riding in after an argument following a night of visiting taverns in the Oshkosh and Neenah area. Her husband said she got out near the intersection of Highway 41 and State Highway 150 -- what’s now Interstate 41 and County Trunk II.

Repinski, who was 33, had been living with her sister in the Town of Menasha.

The description at the time was a white woman, 5½ feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She would be 81 years old now, according to the Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children and Adults.

Anyone with information about Repinski or this case, no matter how insignificant or tangential it might seem, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (920) 727-2888.

