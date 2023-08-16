WINDY TONIGHT... STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Forecast:
Summer-like warmth returns today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy but you’ll notice increasing winds by the afternoon.
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The wind has been strengthening throughout the day and strong winds will continue through the night. There will also be a line of storms arriving after 11 p.m. or midnight. While the activity should be weakening when it arrives and the threat of widespread severe weather remains LOW, an isolated strong/severe storm is possible. Outside of any storms wind gusts could be top 40 mph tonight... but any thunderstorm activity could lead to locally higher gusts. Lows tonight will be in the low-to-mid 60s for most of us with some upper 50s in the Northwoods. Any storms will exit over Lake Michigan by 3-4 a.m.

Our Thursday will stay breezy with some northwestern gusts around 30 mph possible during the day. Skies will be variably cloudy and some pop-up afternoon showers could develop. Look for highs in the lower half of the 70s with falling humidity. Mostly sunny and pleasant weather builds in for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° with lots of sun and lighter winds. Conditions look ideal for high school football with evening temperatures in the 70s and 60s. That said, we will be watching the potential for some Canadian wildfire smoke to drift back into the region.

That big weekend warm up remains on track. Mid 80s and above are still expected Saturday through Tuesday. Highs Sunday could top 90 degrees. Dew points may only be in the low 60s Saturday, but they may near 70° on Sunday... so the 2nd half of the weekend should be much more uncomfortable. Heat and humidity is likely to hang around a bit for the start of next week; it looks like it will begin to break on Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

GALE WARNING TONIGHT

THURSDAY: NW 15-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: NW/E 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Windy with scattered rain & storms. Some gusts may be over 40 mph. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy, breezy, & cooler. A few pop-up showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with low humidity. Seasonable temps. Some wildfire smoke is possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & very warm. A little more humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Hot & humid. Partly cloudy. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Heat & humidity continue. HIGH: 89 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Heat begins to break. HIGH: 85

