Two pets die in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pets perished in a Fond du Lac house fire Tuesday evening.

Around 6:48 p.m. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an address on W. Scott St. for a reported fire at a home. When they got to the scene, crews found fire showing from a first floor window and heavy smoke emitting from the entire building.

Crews quickly knocked the fire down and then searched for residents. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Heavy damage occurred to the home with smoke and water damage throughout the building. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no other structures were damaged. There were no injuries reported, however the fire department said two pets perished in the fire.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

Fire investigators will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. FDL Police Department assisted with scene and traffic control.

