Two pets die in Fond du Lac house fire

File photo of fire trucks
File photo of fire trucks(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two pets perished in a Fond du Lac house fire Tuesday evening.

Around 6:48 p.m. Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an address on W. Scott St. for a reported fire at a home. When they got to the scene, crews found fire showing from a first floor window and heavy smoke emitting from the entire building.

Crews quickly knocked the fire down and then searched for residents. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Heavy damage occurred to the home with smoke and water damage throughout the building.  The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, and no other structures were damaged.  There were no injuries reported, however the fire department said two pets perished in the fire.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents of the home.

Fire investigators will be working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. FDL Police Department assisted with scene and traffic control.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic image
Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive
Harry's Pizza e Vino Restaurant & Wine Bar in Elkhart Lake says it has the only certified...
Elkhart Lake restaurant brings Roman-style pizza back to Wisconsin
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay

Latest News

The board passed a resolution to move ahead with Midwest construction consultants out of Iowa...
Kewaunee County to proceed working with Iowa architect on new jail
Foxconn puts Green Bay downtown WaterMark building up for sale
Devil's Lake State Park
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Runners at Kickin' It with the Cows on August 12, 2023
Seventh annual “Kickin’ It with the Cows” raises funds for a children’s hospital