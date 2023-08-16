Two pets die in Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue is investigating what caused a fire that heavily damaged a two-story home Tuesday and killed two pets.

The fire on the 100-block of W. Scott St. was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Firefighters found flames coming from a first-floor window and smoke pouring out from around the house.

As firefighters attacked the fire, crews searched the building for anyone inside. No one was inside, but two animals perished.

It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. No one was hurt at the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

