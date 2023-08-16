Sign up underway for gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities

The DNR is reminding those eligible to sign up for the gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities by September 15th.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Signups for a unique hunting experience are now open.

The DNR is reminding those eligible to sign up for the gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities by September 15th.

The unique hunt has allowed hunters with disabilities to take part in one of the most hallowed traditions of the state.

Joining us in the video above is Ally Magnin, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist, to talk more about the event.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive
BP gas station
De Pere gas station offers to pay for repairs after water gets into its tanks
Crews on the scene of a house fire in Harrison
Fire destroys home under construction in Harrison
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
Green Bay Correctional is infested with mice, advocacy group says

Latest News

Sign up underway for gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities
Sign up underway for gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities
The Hope Fridge in Neenah celebrated its first anniversary Sunday, marking 365 days of giving...
Hope Fridge temporarily closes Oshkosh location
Humans have been making and using glass for more than 5,000 years
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How Penn State researchers want to reduce CO2 emissions when making glass
Windows
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Splendor in the glass