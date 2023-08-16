Remains of Wisconsin-native Korean War soldier to be buried

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - The remains of a Wisconsin army soldier who served in the Korean War will be buried in Eau Claire next week.

Army Corporal Donald “Donny” Dupont was reported MIA back in 1950. After the war, his remains could not be recovered.

Almost 70 years later, the Alma Center native’s remains were turned over to the U.S. in 2018 by North Korea. He was identified after thorough DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the American battle monuments commission’s “courts of the missing” in Hawaii, along with others still missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been found.

