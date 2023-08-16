Packers set for joint practices with Pats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time in as many weeks the Packers will share the practice field with another NFL team. This week it’s the New England Patriots led by a coach Matt LaFleur referred to as arguably one of the best ever, Bill Belichick.

The Packers got a good look at the Patriots last fall when they earned a 27-24 overtime victory at Lambeau Field. This week won’t count in the standings, but LaFleur hopes to make a pair of practices and exhibition contest count in the long run.

“You know, I’ve always admired the way their team has played going against them many times. Having them here last year. I thought they did a really good job attacking the football. Probably as good as anybody we played last year. Wanted to see their practice habits and how they go about their business,” said Matt LaFleur.

The Patriots defense will be a test for LaFleur’s first year starting quarterback, Jordan Love, and a young offense. Last season New England finished eighth in the NFL in yards, and 11th in points.

“I think they’re an aggressive and handsy, sound and fundamental football team. You’ve just got to keep on chopping if something doesn’t work you’ve got to put that behind you and go on to the next play, and just keep on going,” said wide receiver Christian Watson.

New England making a pair of signings before heading to Green Bay. Including the addition of two-time NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott. The former Cowboys running back is expected to head to Green Bay after signing his one year contract and be on the field for Wednesday’s practice, according to the NFL Network.

The headlines during last week’s joint practices with the Bengals were Love’s performance, and a pair of scuffles involving guard Elgton Jenkins. LaFleur hopes the intensity will remain high, but without the dust-ups.

“You really want to take it to that line. You just don’t ever want to cross that line. Anything that you would do in a game that would get you penalized, you really don’t’ want to see it in practice. It’s just about maintaining your poise, maintaining your discipline because you know the ramifications. I mean, if you throw a punch in a game, you’re gone. Just trying to get really good competitive work throughout the practice. So you never want to see it,” said LaFleur.

Both practices are open to the public and scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Nitschke Field.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.