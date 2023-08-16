Neenah school board sells Shattuck Middle School property to local investor

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The “For Sale” sign is no longer out at Shattuck Middle School after the Neenah Joint School Board voted Tuesday night to sell the property to a local investment company.

Umer Sheikh, of Neenah-based Investment Creations LLC, is buying the property for $500,001 -- one dollar over the asking price.

The board approved the sale on a 7-2 vote, with Lindsay Clark and Tara Brzezinski opposed.

The sale includes the school building and about 27 acres with the exception of the tennis courts and the parking lot at the courts.

Investment Creations plans to renovate the school building into 34 to 48 apartment units and divide the property into 50 to 60 lots large enough for homes with attached garages.

Sheikh is also looking at community uses for the school’s auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen.

Oshkosh-based NorthPointe Development offered to buy the Shattuck property last year. It was the only bidder after the school was on the market for 18 months, and offered the asking price of $500,000. The sale was approved by the school board but fell apart when the Neenah City Council voted against rezoning the property.

NorthPointe initially wanted to renovate the school into about 100 apartments and build a mix of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. Neighbors raised concerns about congestion, saying the property was too small for all that NorthPointe was proposing.

