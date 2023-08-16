Neenah school board sells Shattuck Middle School property to local investor

Shattuck Middle School in Neenah (file image)
Shattuck Middle School in Neenah (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The “For Sale” sign is no longer out at Shattuck Middle School after the Neenah Joint School Board voted Tuesday night to sell the property to a local investment company.

Umer Sheikh, of Neenah-based Investment Creations LLC, is buying the property for $500,001 -- one dollar over the asking price.

The board approved the sale on a 7-2 vote, with Lindsay Clark and Tara Brzezinski opposed.

The sale includes the school building and about 27 acres with the exception of the tennis courts and the parking lot at the courts.

Investment Creations plans to renovate the school building into 34 to 48 apartment units and divide the property into 50 to 60 lots large enough for homes with attached garages.

Sheikh is also looking at community uses for the school’s auditorium, gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen.

Oshkosh-based NorthPointe Development offered to buy the Shattuck property last year. It was the only bidder after the school was on the market for 18 months, and offered the asking price of $500,000. The sale was approved by the school board but fell apart when the Neenah City Council voted against rezoning the property.

NorthPointe initially wanted to renovate the school into about 100 apartments and build a mix of single-family homes, duplexes and townhomes. Neighbors raised concerns about congestion, saying the property was too small for all that NorthPointe was proposing.

Opponents say the 27-acre site is too small for the developer's plans for apartments, duplexes and houses

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most car prices around Phoenix have dropped and vehicles are being sold under MSRP. However,...
Bergstrom buys Broadway Automotive
BP gas station
De Pere gas station offers to pay for repairs after water gets into its tanks
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Fatal crash generic image
Driver dies, toddler passenger injured in town of Sheboygan crash
Chad Woods was charged after he allegedly fatally shot a driver who hit and killed his teenage...
Father charged in killing of driver who fatally struck son

Latest News

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Office of School Safety secures temporary funding to stay open
Bonnie Repinski disappeared on August 12, 1975. Her husband said she got out of the car on her...
Winnebago County detectives seek fresh leads in 1975 cold case
Fire destroyed a home under construction in the village of Harrison
Fire destroys Harrison home under construction
A Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck.
Two pets die in Fond du Lac house fire