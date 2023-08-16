Kewaunee County to work with Iowa contractor on new plans for the jail

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Board met for the first time since its meeting last month, where they turned down a $33 million bid to build the new Kewaunee County Jail. Some members of the board believed going $8 million dollars over budget was not fair to their constituents, whose taxes are already going up due to the construction of the jail.

Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski argued the rise in inflation is the reason behind the rise in cost, and why the bid was over their $25.6 million budget.

However, when one door closes, another one opens.

“Since that vote, there have been some attempts, some efforts to look at other areas, other facilities, other communities where similar projects have been built and looking at some of the price points for those projects,” Sheriff Joski said.

Board Chairman Daniel Olson announced he identified a similar project that was done in Henry County, Iowa. He then reached out to Midwest Construction Consultants, who has built 46 jails throughout Iowa and they are still running to this day. Sheriff Joski said the Board was interested in the cost at which the projects came in.

The Board passed a resolution 11-7 with two absences, to proceed to work with Midwest Construction Consultants to create a new plan for building the new jail, with the hopes of it be the right price.

On August 10, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections sent a letter stating they are going to pursue action and expect the corrections of deficiencies in the jail that they have been lenient about for years to be corrected. The leniency was due to there being a movement for a new jail to be built.

Since last month’s vote, the DOC’s position on the subject has changed to movement has ceased.

“So unfortunately now we’ve got two paths that we have to be concerned with. So the county board is going to travel down this path of trying to see what other solutions there might be, I’ve got to deal with the here and now. I’ve got to deal with the realities of what we’re living in and have been living in. So while I’m going to participate over here as well, I can no longer neglect what’s going on in that building.”

Recently, Sheriff Joski toured the facility in Henry County, Iowa. He says he gives credit to what other counties have done and built what was best for their community; however, when it comes to the Kewaunee County jail, he doesn’t want to take any shortcuts. He wants to do what’s best for his community.

“In any building project, you are going to have two variables,” Sheriff Joski said. “It’s either going to be the quality of the construction or the scope of the project. I think that where this is going to move forward is going to be around those two things. There is no other way that you can have a meaningful impact at any cost. You either have to reduce the scope of the project or you have to look at the building structure itself and alternatives to products that are going to bring the costs down. Both present some challenges and some caution because we planned this all for the needs of Kewaunee County. I hope that there is a realization that even if they go down this path the reality is those are the only two factors. There isn’t somehow that we’re getting, you know, some magic facility that’s going to magically cost us $10 million less or $5 million less. That again is going to come from two different places, whether it’s going to reduce the scope of the structure or we’re going to look at how it was built and we’re going to reduce the quality of the materials used in that building. That’s the only way you can arrive at savings and I’ll be very clear about that. They have the right and the authority and I respect that authority for them to pursue this but they need to go into this eyes wide open. There are only two ways that you are going to arrive at those savings.”

The Kewaunee County Board meets Tuesday night and could revitalize the new jail project they voted down last month.

